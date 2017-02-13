"I feel like in the case of that show [Glee], that show was just a s--tstorm of difficulty, largely because, what do you do when you're 18 years old or 19 years old and you wake up one day and you're world famous? I think a lot of that was informed by their youth and being involved in a phenomenon. And I know for a fact that they [Lea and Naya] admired each other's work, ‘cause I directed them both in scenes. I don't think I would take on Lea and Naya. I think for a feud to work on this show, it has to have decades of pain behind it. But if they're still feuding at 40, I might consider it. I'll call them up in a couple years."

Then he dropped this little unknown fact: "There were many boys on our show that didn't get along. And you never hear about that. You never hear about that in our culture."

Well, consider this the first printing (#equality?). Murphy didn't name any names, but did mention that the male Glee feuds were plentiful, and also said he also hopes to bring the Glee cast back together someday for some kind of TV reunion.