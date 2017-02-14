As the season comes to a close, viewers will get more glimpses into how Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) died. Aside from Nutella, Justin Hartley said fans should have tissues and wine on hand to prepare. "But not too much [wine]," he said.

"Maybe make sure your cell phone is charged so when you call your friends, crying, you have enough juice," Hartley, who plays Kevin on the series, told us.

But Ventimiglia says there's no way to prepare for the emotional wallops to come.

"I don't think there's any preparation that you can do for any of the moments that happen on this show. These are things that I think are going to happen to all of us in life," he said. "We all experience life and death and birth and happiness and sadness and grief and everything. There is no preparation for it."