This Is Us should some with a handbook on how to handle all the episodic revelations and feelings that come along with them. Since the NBC drama doesn't, we asked the cast how they cope.
"It's when he reads the script, that's when he's the most emotional," Ryan Michelle Bathe told E! News about her husband Sterling K. Brown. "Like, he's just a wreck. He's like the rest of America. You guys watch it and he reads it and he's just a wreck. So, he's got his Nutella."
As the season comes to a close, viewers will get more glimpses into how Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) died. Aside from Nutella, Justin Hartley said fans should have tissues and wine on hand to prepare. "But not too much [wine]," he said.
"Maybe make sure your cell phone is charged so when you call your friends, crying, you have enough juice," Hartley, who plays Kevin on the series, told us.
But Ventimiglia says there's no way to prepare for the emotional wallops to come.
"I don't think there's any preparation that you can do for any of the moments that happen on this show. These are things that I think are going to happen to all of us in life," he said. "We all experience life and death and birth and happiness and sadness and grief and everything. There is no preparation for it."
So what can you do?
"I think the best thing anyone can do is understand that life is precious and understand that it's important how you touch people, how you reach people and how you love people and I think if you do that you'll be prepared for anything in life—and anything on this show too," he said.
Wise words from papa Jack!
