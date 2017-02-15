Ashley Graham Does a Victory Dance After Learning Her Cosmo Cover Was One of the Best-Selling Magazines of the Year: Watch!

"Did you guys hear that?!"

Ashley Graham learns some very exciting news on tonight's So Cosmo!

It's New York Fashion Week on the second episode of the new E! series, and the Cosmopolitan magazine's Aya and Tiffany talk to supermodel Ashley while at Christian Siriano's runway show. And during their chat, Aya makes a major announcement to the model.

"Your Cosmo cover is one of the best-selling covers of the year," Aya tells Ashley.

An excited Ashley then jokes, "When's the next cover?"

"Can we have a shoot tomorrow?" Tiffany asks.

Photos

So Cosmo: Meet the Cast

Ashley Graham, Dancing, So Cosmo, So Cosmo 102, GIF

E!

Aya then tells Ashley, "Literally we're like, once a year, we're ready for you…maybe once every quarter!"

Ashley Graham, Cosmopolitan

Ben Watts/Cosmopolitan

When Ashley hears this, she does a super cute victory dance! Take a look at the So Cosmo clip above to see Ashley's sweet moves after hearing the news!

Watch a brand-new episode of So Cosmo Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

