"Did you guys hear that?!"

Ashley Graham learns some very exciting news on tonight's So Cosmo!

It's New York Fashion Week on the second episode of the new E! series, and the Cosmopolitan magazine's Aya and Tiffany talk to supermodel Ashley while at Christian Siriano's runway show. And during their chat, Aya makes a major announcement to the model.

"Your Cosmo cover is one of the best-selling covers of the year," Aya tells Ashley.

An excited Ashley then jokes, "When's the next cover?"

"Can we have a shoot tomorrow?" Tiffany asks.