John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcomed their first child, little Luna, into the world in April, but are they planning to give us more precious babies in the near future?

Pregnancy rumors have been swirling around the model over the last few weeks, but while we've already confirmed they're not expecting just yet, Legend assured us they eventually hope to be.

"We want to have more," he told E! News at the 48th Annual NAACP Image Awards this weekend, opening up about the IVF process. "We had a hard time doing it ourselves, so we got some help. It resulted in Luna and hopefully it will result in a couple more kids in the future."