Joanna Coles Announces Michele Promaulayko as New Editor-in-Chief of Cosmopolitan Magazine: See the Staff's Reaction!

And the new editor-in-chief is…Michele Promaulayko!

Joanna Coles announces her successor on Wednesday's So Cosmo. During the episode, Joanna calls a meeting shortly after revealing that she's leaving her position as editor-in-chief to become the chief content officer.

But when the staff hears that there's another meeting, they start to worry.

"Joanna calls for another staff meeting…it's a little suspicious because we just had one this morning and she just told us she's leaving," Diandra explains.

While Leah even calls the situation "overwhelming."

"Being with Joanna for so many years, I really did feel a sense of security," Leah says. "She's the best boss I've ever had, so this is very overwhelming." 

So how does the staff react when they hear Michele is the new editor-in-chief?

Take a look at the So Cosmo clip above to find out and see what Joanna has to say about her new job!

Watch a brand-new episode of So Cosmo Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

