And the new editor-in-chief is…Michele Promaulayko!

Joanna Coles announces her successor on Wednesday's So Cosmo. During the episode, Joanna calls a meeting shortly after revealing that she's leaving her position as editor-in-chief to become the chief content officer.

But when the staff hears that there's another meeting, they start to worry.

"Joanna calls for another staff meeting…it's a little suspicious because we just had one this morning and she just told us she's leaving," Diandra explains.

While Leah even calls the situation "overwhelming."