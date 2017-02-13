Who says Beyoncé doesn't love a good budget buy?

Leave it to the Queen to blow minds with an ornate, over-the-top Grammys performance…and she did it all in drugstore makeup.

In an interview with Allure, the singer's makeup artist and L'Oréal ambassador Sir John shared exactly what it took to get the expectant mother of twins ready for her first performance since her much-talked-about pregnancy announcement.

"She's already has that pregnancy glow, but we just wanted to enhance that even more," the beauty pro told the mag's digital extension.