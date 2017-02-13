Beyoncé Wore Mostly Drugstore Beauty Products at the Grammys—Get Her Glow for $19!

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Beyonce, Adele, Chance The Rapper, 2017 Grammy Awards

7 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2017 Grammys

ESC: Rihanna, 2017 Grammys, Beauty

Adele's Exact Liquid Liner & 9 Other Celeb-Approved Beauty Products Worn at the 2017 Grammys

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Beyonce

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Who says Beyoncé doesn't love a good budget buy?

Leave it to the Queen to blow minds with an ornate, over-the-top Grammys performance…and she did it all in drugstore makeup.

In an interview with Allure, the singer's makeup artist and L'Oréal ambassador Sir John shared exactly what it took to get the expectant mother of twins ready for her first performance since her much-talked-about pregnancy announcement.

"She's already has that pregnancy glow, but we just wanted to enhance that even more," the beauty pro told the mag's digital extension.

Photos

Best Beauty Looks at the 2017 Grammys

ESC: Beyonce

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

What does that exactly entail? Two layers of highlighter, of course. Sir John added a drop of L'Oréal Paris True Match Liquid Lumi Illuminator in Golden into foundation and gently tapped the mixture along Mrs. Carter's cheekbones. Then, he followed up with a dusting of L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24HR Eyeshadow in Eternal Sunshine on top.  The result? A Beyoncé-approved glow worth about $19.

To complement her brown smoky eyes, Sir John mixed Dose of Colors Matte Liquid Lipstick in Cork and Chocolate ($18 each) together to get the singer's perfect dark neutral shade. Pro tip: "I like to line the lips with a liquid matte formula because it lasts longer than lip liner," he said.

And those gilded talons? Manicurist Lisa Logan used two coats of OPI Nail Lacquer in Glitzerland ($14) over a base coat, before finishing them off with a high-shine top coat.

Can you tell Bey really loves gold right now?

ESC: Beyonce Grammy Looks

L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator in Golden, $10.99

ESC: Beyonce Grammy Looks

L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24HR Eyeshadow in Eternal Sunshine, $7.95

To get Beyoncé's full look, including how to get her DIY body luminzer, head to Allure.

TAGS/ Beyoncé , Style Collective , 2017 Grammys , Grammys , Beauty , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again