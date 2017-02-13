Diane Kruger is doing just fine after her summer split with Joshua Jackson.
The actors broke up in July 2016 after a decade together, though neither has ever said why. E! News caught up with the Infiltrator actress during New York Fashion Week Sunday, where she opened up about spending her first Valentine's Day as a single woman. "It's kind of good," she revealed at Skylight Clarkson Square. "I've had a couple of offers to go on dates, so I'm excited."
But Kruger—who sat in the designer's front row alongside Huma Abedin, Priyanka Chopra and Sarah Jessica Parker—hasn't accepted any romantic offers. Instead, she plans to celebrate the romantic holiday with her "girlfriends" this year. Kruger wasn't seeking pity, joking, "I'll be fine!"
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Bachelorhood hasn't been easy for Jackson, either.
"Things have change a little bit since last time I was single. Maybe it was there, but I don't remember it. I mean, everything's on your phone now, right?" he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year. "There's no more talking to people anymore. You talk to somebody and they're like, 'Ugh! No, no, no, no! We don't do that anymore.' So, yeah, it's been quite a big change."
Love seems to be the last thing on Kruger's mind, anyway. "I just moved to New York, so I'm kind of looking for a bigger place at the moment," the actress told E! News. "That's kind of it."