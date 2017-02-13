Milo Ventimiglia has a message for This Is Us fans. You may not like it.

"Miguel [Jon Huertas] is aces," he told us about his TV best friend/step-dad to his TV kids at the NAACP awards. "First of all, I think we've got to remember Miguel is Jack's best friend, so already, if you love Jack, you should love Miguel."

Ventimiglia looked right into the camera and your heart for this, guys.

"And then, secondarily, you will learn something very, very good about Miguel's approach on life. He's a really, really great guy and I think people need to give him a chance," he said.