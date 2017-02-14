America, meet your new Bachelorette: Rachel Lindsay.
But wait, you might be saying, isn't she still a contestant on The Bachelor, one of Nick Viall's final four women? Yep, she is. Still, Rachel, 31, was announced as ABC's next Bachelorette on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, making her the franchise's first-ever black lead in its 14-year history.
While Rachel has been a fan-favorite since the premiere, she's still had limited screen time this season, with some of the other ladies, including breakout villain Corinne Olympios, snagging major airtime. To help you get better acquainted with the new Bachelorette, we've rounded up 13 things to know about her, based on her social media, ABC.com bio and recent interviews...
ABC
1. Like Bachelorette Andi Dorfman before her, Rachel is a lawyer (and comes from a family of lawyers). A civil defense litigation attorney at Cooper & Scully, P.C. in Dallas, Rachel's practice focuses on local government law, commercial litigation, tort law, premises liability and general insurance defense, per a write-up in the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers.
2. She's a huge sports fan, receiving her B.S. in sports management from The University of Texas at Austin, and her J.D. with a concentration in in sports law from Marquette University Law School. She's also a huge Dallas Cowboys fan.
3. In addition to being the franchise's first black Bachelorette, she is also the first black woman to receive the first impression rose on The Bachelor.
4. She has two tattoos: One on her right rib cage (Reciprocity), and one of her left waist, which is a bible verse. (Very Ben Higgins!)
ABC
5. Like Kaitlyn Bristowe, Rachel has a fear of birds and other animals that fly.
6. She's super-close with many of the girls from her season of The Bachelor, including Whitney, Sarah, Alexis and Astrid, whose parents even love her. "My mom met @TheRachLindsay this weekend and has basically disowned me," Astrid tweeted. "I've never seen her this excited to watch the show." And on Good Morning America, Rachel said the friendships she made on the show was one of her favorite things about the process.
7. Oh, she, like the rest of America (but unlike some of the other ladies in the house), loves Corinne. "I like Corinne, I'm a Corinne fan," Rachel told Jimmy Kimmel. "I'm Team Corn."
8. If she could be anyone else for day, it would be Michelle Obama. "She's everything!"
9. While she loves her job, Rachel said her biggest regret to date is "focusing too much" on her career, and her biggest fear is "that I've missed out on my chance at finding love." Sounds like the perfect set-up for the next Bachelorette, no? "I'm ready to find a husband, someone whose ready to start a family," Rachel told Kimmel. "I'm looking for someone who can make me laugh, a great smile."
10. Even Jennifer Aniston, the original Rachel, is a huge fan of Rachel! "She's cute. Look at those arms!" Aniston said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! before the start of Nick's season, predicting Rachel would make the final four. "Ooh, she's an attorney. She's smart. He's going to need an attorney, don't you think?"
11. Lindsay's idea of cooling down after a long day of work? Dance-vacuuming, at least according to the premiere episode's intro package. "I love to blast music and I love to sing out loud...love to dance!"
12. She doesn't believe in love at first sight, but believes "you can be connected to someone at first sight."
ABC
13. While they clearly don't end up together, Nick clearly still has a lot of love for Rachel, with the Bachelor posting a heartfelt Instagram after the announcement was made. "Bachelor Nation doesn't know how it all goes down yet, but as you'll surely see saying goodbye to Rachel was one of the most heartbreaking moments of my life," Viall wrote. "I have met very few people who possess as much beauty, grace, and charisma as Rachel and after hearing that she'll be the next Bachelorette I couldn't be more excited."
He continued, "No one is better prepared to show Bachelor Nation, and the world, the beauty of embracing diversity. Good luck Rachel, not that you'll be needing it. I'm so proud and happy for you, I'm honored to be able to call you a friend. I can't wait to watch your journey!!"
Talk about friendly exes.
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC, with The Bachelorette premiering on Monday, May 22.