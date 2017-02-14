8. If she could be anyone else for day, it would be Michelle Obama. "She's everything!"

9. While she loves her job, Rachel said her biggest regret to date is "focusing too much" on her career, and her biggest fear is "that I've missed out on my chance at finding love." Sounds like the perfect set-up for the next Bachelorette, no? "I'm ready to find a husband, someone whose ready to start a family," Rachel told Kimmel. "I'm looking for someone who can make me laugh, a great smile."

10. Even Jennifer Aniston, the original Rachel, is a huge fan of Rachel! "She's cute. Look at those arms!" Aniston said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! before the start of Nick's season, predicting Rachel would make the final four. "Ooh, she's an attorney. She's smart. He's going to need an attorney, don't you think?"

11. Lindsay's idea of cooling down after a long day of work? Dance-vacuuming, at least according to the premiere episode's intro package. "I love to blast music and I love to sing out loud...love to dance!"

12. She doesn't believe in love at first sight, but believes "you can be connected to someone at first sight."