Sure, the 2017 Grammy Awards came with their fair share of incredible moments during the show—Beyoncé, we're looking at you—but E! News was there to catch all the awesomeness that went down before it aired, bringing you the best of the best, straight from the red carpet.

E!'s Live From the Red Carpet coverage caught some of the night's Best Dressed stars, adorable couples moments and hilarious anecdotes about ensembles, hair and all that it takes to get ready for a show like the Grammys.