Eek!

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards were filled with show-stopping moments, but they also had their fair share of moments that caused us to slightly panic. Despite hours upon hours of rehearsals ahead of the big night, some musicians' performances still managed to be marred by technical difficulties. But as professionals, they powered through it. While malfunctioning microphones are not the artists' faults, there were moments during the Grammys that made us sit on the edge of our seats with nerves.

So even though there were cringe moments that happened as a result of poor production, there were also intentional moments that made us cower.