We've seen actors gush over Golden Globes wins and musicians take home esteemed Grammys, but just because they're not holding a trophy all the time, doesn't mean Chrissy Teigen and John Legend aren't winning.
In fact, they're the real MVPs of award season.
The pair has attended every major award show over the last couple years due to John's role in films like Glory and La La Land as well as his own, personal music endeavors, which has included several awards show performances.
Of course, Chrissy has been by his side to support him...but, let's be real, she's mostly there to provide us all with the true entertainment of the night.
With that being said, here are just a few reasons why they should probably be invited to every award show from here on out:
They're Actual #CoupleGoals: Not to get all mushy-gushy, but they don't just pose on the red carpet together...they exude love. Seriously, in every photo they take together, it's like you can actually see how much they love one another, and that's pretty rad for any couple, let alone one as famous as them!
Bahahaha loser pic.twitter.com/bYNgxOFM8z— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 9, 2017
But They're Not Afraid to Poke Fun at One Another: At the 2017 Grammys, John referred to Chrissy as a "toddler," and at the Golden Globes last month, the model made fun of her "loser" husband for getting a table card in which his name was spelled wrong.
Why are you shaking your head, @chrissyteigen? pic.twitter.com/rWH5bPUNaO— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 9, 2017
She also made it a point to address her husband's "horrific dancing" when she retweeted this GIF from the Globes, shaking her head and mouthing "don't" as John bopped along to the music. LOL!
They Just Don't Take Themselves Too Seriously: If you've ever watch their E! Glambot, you'll know they love to have fun and be their weird, unique (and sexual) selves. One day, a teenage Luna will look back at these and cringe, but that's the point, right?!
They Can't Help But Be Real: Whether it's taking a seat in the middle of the red carpet (because awards shows are exhausting, duh) or being unafraid to drunkenly Snapchat after the show (or sometimes before and even during), the pair gives us a look at awards season for what it really is—kind of glamorous, kind of a mess. And we love them for that.
They Have a Lot of Famous Friends: Whether it's Blake Lively snapping a photo for them or Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hitting up a late-night visit to the Waffle House with them, the pair is always hanging out with their famous friends during awards shows. For example, here they are with Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita at a Globes after-party, exemplifying real Hollywood elegance.
I am crying. My bey. I cannot breathe— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 13, 2017
Goodbye. pic.twitter.com/QesLtTkNZc— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 13, 2017
They Fan-Girl, Too: John has voiced his love for Meryl Streep, while Chrissy has always talked about her obsession for Beyoncé. During the Grammys, the model didn't hold back her emotions while giving a play-by-play of Queen B's performance and even posted a photo crying over it with John and Jason Derulo.
just felt like tonight's #GRAMMYs needed more @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend, enjoy pic.twitter.com/5SRa0z0F4Y— Challenger (@bakedinapie) February 13, 2017
They Always Give Us Amazing Moments From the Audience: When things get boring, we look to them.
Like Chrissy's Cry Face: Taking it back to where it all began...that time Chrissy was caught ugly-crying in the audience. This is the first major moment in which we decided they're our favorite awards season couples. #NeverForget.
But When the Show's Over, They Get Back to Their Normal Life: You know, like building mini toilets.
Gooooooood night pic.twitter.com/yPDaGPqsh1— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 13, 2017
And making ramen while drunk.
And cuddling with their dogs.
Chrissy and John, if you're reading this, please never change.
