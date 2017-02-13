Kimmy Schmidt is finally back. Netflix announced the season three premiere date for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt in a way only Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt could with Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) channeling Beyoncé, complete with a yellow dress and that Lemonade baseball bat.

"Kimberly, use your key, I am Lemonade-ing," Titus yells to an unseen Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper).

In the clip below, Titus is singing about Mikey (Mike Carlsen), which leads us to believe things aren't exactly going well for the couple. When viewers last saw Titus, he made a pit stop in Titusville struggling with his career and relationship. Kimmy reconnected with her mom (Lisa Kudrow) and it was revealed that she was married to the Reverend (Jon Hamm). Twist! From the looks of the teaser, Lillian (Carol Kane) helps out with Titus' Lemonade-ing.