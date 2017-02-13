How Rihanna Turned the 2017 Grammy Awards Into Her Own Show

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
When it comes to spicing up an award show, look no further than Rihanna.
While the star unfortunately did not get to take home a statue for any of her eight nominations Sunday night at the 2017 Grammy Awards, she proved she can turn any situation into an award-winning night. The flask-wielding songstress kept fans and reporters on their toes from the very beginning of the event when she arrived to the Staples Center red carpet while the show was already underway.
Cameras couldn't miss the star as she donned a bright Armani Privé orange crop top and ballroom skirt in one of the front-row seats. In addition to not-so-subtly taking swigs from a flask (bejeweled, of course), RiRi proved she had much more than love on the brain when she turned to her assistant, Jennifer Rosales, at one point in the night and said, "Think it's time for another shot." And the #1 Boss Award goes to...
I THINK ITS TIME FOR ANOTHER SHOT CTFUUUUUDUDUFUUDJDJFJDKDKKD pic.twitter.com/PBhB4UJZ2p— Rhenna (@fentythot) February 13, 2017
We now know how Rihanna gets through all these award shows #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/bBferPwLuk— Music News & Facts (@Musicnews_feed) February 13, 2017
Move over, Leo and Leo's vape pen, there's a new It Couple in town. Rihanna and Rihanna's flask. https://t.co/l0Lynau46g pic.twitter.com/Vgr6KWTSpl— E! News (@enews) February 13, 2017
Meanwhile, Rihanna wasn't about to get stuck sitting in the audience without enough cocktail to last the entire show. When Jenn took a long sip, the star shot her a look as if to say, "Don't waste it!"
In between gulps, the "Work" singer made the most of her glamorous night, making sure to check in with little Blue Ivy Carter, get her groove on to a few of the performances and blow kisses to Beyoncé just because she can.
IM HERE FOR RIHANNA AND BEYONCÉ BLOWING KISSES AT EACH OTHER ?? #Grammys pic.twitter.com/5q1N0vsSat— Beyoncé Reactions (@ReactionBeyonce) February 13, 2017
In true Rihanna fashion, she even whipped out her iPhone and FaceTimed while a performance went on behind her because, well, why not?
After all, it's Rihanna's world and we're just wishing we were living it as her plus one.
