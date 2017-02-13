Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had some trouble after the 59th Annual Grammy Awards...toilet trouble.
Surprisingly, their daughter Luna had nothing to do with their plumbing problems! The couple, along with Legend's brother Ron Stephens, picked up a game called Toilet Trouble. Although not explicitly said in Teigen's Snapchat, the point of the game seems to be to build a functioning mini toilet. To say these three stars had trouble building it would be putting it lightly.
Teigen, Legend and Stephens appeared as if they had had a little too much fun at the Grammys, so they were struggling to put the game together.
Snapchat
Eventually, they got it to work, but they made some adult choices so as to make the game more age appropriate. The Sports Illustrated model shared a photo of the completed toilet that had a yellowish liquid in it. But based on the champagne bottle in the back, we're guessing the trio put champagne into the bowl.
Snapchat
When all was said and done, Legend flushed the toilet and got sprayed with the unconfirmed liquid. Is that the trouble the game refers to because even Teigen didn't really know what was going on with the game they acquired.
Snapchat
After they tired themselves out from too much potty partying, Teigen and her hubby returned home to make ramen as a late-night snack.
All in all, it turned out to be a successful night for these two.
Tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 for complete coverage of the 2017 Grammys.