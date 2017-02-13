Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had some trouble after the 59th Annual Grammy Awards...toilet trouble.

Surprisingly, their daughter Luna had nothing to do with their plumbing problems! The couple, along with Legend's brother Ron Stephens, picked up a game called Toilet Trouble. Although not explicitly said in Teigen's Snapchat, the point of the game seems to be to build a functioning mini toilet. To say these three stars had trouble building it would be putting it lightly.

Teigen, Legend and Stephens appeared as if they had had a little too much fun at the Grammys, so they were struggling to put the game together.