"We love music, and Carpool Karaoke celebrates it in a fun and unique way that is a hit with audiences of all ages," Eddy Cue , Apple's senior vice president of internet software and services, said in a statement. "It's a perfect fit for Apple Music—bringing subscribers exclusive access to their favorite artists and celebrities who come along for the ride."

And the action leaves the car too—the show will take the celebrities to meaningful places from their past and to surprise fans. There's a wedding surprise, laundromat stop, helicopter ride, basketball court shenanigans and more.

"We couldn't be more excited to be partnering with Apple Music on this exciting new series of Carpool Karaoke," Ben Winston , executive producer of The Late Late Show With James Corden and Carpool Karaoke, said in a statement when the show was announced. "The joy of Carpool is both the intimacy it creates, while seeing the love our passengers have for music. Where better to showcase that than with Apple Music."

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is coming. The Late Late Show segment is getting its own spinoff on Apple Music and the series' first sneak peek was shown during the 2017 Grammys, naturally, which were hosted by Late Late Show's James Corden . In the trailer, below, get a glimpse at what it's like when other celebrities are in the driver's seat—but don't fret because Corden, who is an executive producer on the series, will also appear. Corden's episode at the wheel is with Will Smith .

