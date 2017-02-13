CeeLo Green's Golden Look, Adele's Disney Doppelgänger and More: Best Memes of the 2017 Grammy Awards

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr

The 2017 Grammy Awards may be over, but these memes will last a lifetime. 

After a star-studded ceremony filled with fake—and real—technical glitches, an expectant Beyoncé and a teary eyed Adele, the Internet had plenty of new material to inspire the latest crop of viral memes. 

From CeeLo Green's golden getup to host James Corden's faux staircase fall, the show was chock-full of both shocking and silly bits that were wide open for a few jokes. 

Without further ado, here's the best of the Internet's work this time around: 

Adele is just missing her sisters, Flora and Merryweather. 

cee lo serving oscar looks at the grammys

A photo posted by BuzzFeed (@buzzfeed) on

Hey, good enough for Meryl is good enough for us. 

Maybe just a bit more blending, CeeLo?

Why so serious?

Diet Coke or bust. @enews #eredcarpet #grammys

A photo posted by BETCHES (@betches) on

Does it look like it's ok, ma'am?

Boy bye ???? @enews #eredcarpet #grammys

A photo posted by BETCHES (@betches) on

*Sizzle sound effect*

Get the whole dress for $20!

accurate

A video posted by BuzzFeed (@buzzfeed) on

Accurate. 

Don't lie—you gasped, too. 

