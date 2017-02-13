Who Should Be the Next Bachelorette?

Another season of The Bachelor is winding down, which means it's time to start thinking about what comes next.
Or rather, it's time to start thinking about who will be the next lucky lady to reign over the Bachelor mansion now that Nick has narrowed it down to his top six women.
While the next Bachelorette is typically chosen from the finalists of the most recent season of The Bachelor, Nick Viall is proof that truly anything could happen. It seems that any other well known Bachelor character could come back for their own chance in the spotlight, and their opportunity to finally find true love.
While we've got our gallery of our top 10 choices for potential Bachelorettes, fans have been voicing their opinions on social media all season, with many votes going to Rachel Lindsay, the 31 year-old attorney who first wowed us with her vacuuming skills in the premiere episode.
Chris Harrison says that while he and the producers don't allow the fans to make the decision for them, they definitely pay attention to what viewers are saying online—and they've certainly noticed the support for Rachel.
"For sure, we listen to the fans, because at the end of the day, we just want to please you," Harrison tells E! News. "Does it absolutely determine who the Bachelor or Bachelorette is? No, because honestly at the end of the day, I think we know better of who would be a good Bachelor or Bachelorette."
Harrison also tells us that the decision takes a long time to make, partly in order to gauge audience interest.
"People think we've already made a decision and we do this very early, but we don't for that reason," he says. "One, we want to see how it turns out. Two, you want to see how Bachelor Nation responds to a certain person, because honestly, in the past, we've had an idea of someone we thought would be great, and the audience just didn't respond to them."
Unsurprisingly, a lot goes into the decision, and the producers spend the entire season contemplating who they might choose.
"We start to debate literally night one when we start thinking, OK, who could be a great bachelor/bachelorette candidate?" Harrison tells us. "Let's keep an eye on them, that way we can kind of form an opinion. So the debate kind of starts night one and goes through the entire season and after, so it really is an ongoing conversation."
"I think people have this idea that we go sit in a boardroom and make a final decision, but it really is an ongoing debate that kind of happens while we're shooting around the world, and then it goes on up the foodchain, from Mike Fleiss, the creator of the show, all the way up to the president of ABC."
