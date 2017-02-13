Who Should Be the Next Bachelorette?

Another season of The Bachelor is winding down, which means it's time to start thinking about what comes next.

Or rather, it's time to start thinking about who will be the next lucky lady to reign over the Bachelor mansion now that Nick has narrowed it down to his top six women.

While the next Bachelorette is typically chosen from the finalists of the most recent season of The Bachelor, Nick Viall is proof that truly anything could happen. It seems that any other well known Bachelor character could come back for their own chance in the spotlight, and their opportunity to finally find true love.

While we've got our gallery of our top 10 choices for potential Bachelorettes, fans have been voicing their opinions on social media all season, with many votes going to Rachel Lindsay, the 31 year-old attorney who first wowed us with her vacuuming skills in the premiere episode.