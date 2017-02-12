Meanwhile, Queen Bey experienced quite a night at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. Between making her baby bump debut with a stunning performance dedicated to the Knowles-Carter fam's soon-to-be bundles of joy, two wins for Best Music Video and Best Contemporary Album, and daughter Blue Ivy Carter's can't-miss cameos, the night belonged to the Lemonade artist.

Beyoncé broke down in tears as Adele accepted the award for Album of the Year, an incredibly competitive category she was also nominated in. The 25 performer praised Bey for her limitless accomplishments in the music biz, telling her directly onstage, "The Lemonade album was so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul baring. We got to see a side of you that you don't always let us see."

As for DJ Khaled, he received two nominations of his own for Best Rap Album and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

Listen to a teaser of "Shining" above and tell us what you think in the comments!