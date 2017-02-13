Sometimes, an artist just has to hit the pause button on their performance.
During Sunday night's 2017 Grammys, Adele found herself not completely satisfied with her George Michael tribute. As a result, she stopped the music before restarting things on the perfect note.
"I know it's live TV," she said. "I can't do it again like last year. I'm sorry for swearing and I'm sorry for starting again. Can we please start it again?"
The Grammy winner added, "I'm sorry, I can't mess this up for him. I'm sorry. I can't. I'm sorry for swearing. I'm really sorry."
As it turns out, the "Hello" singer isn't the first talented artist to give a show-stopping performance, literally! Take a look at a few more singers who stopped their gig for a variety of reasons.
Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic
Kanye West: During a concert performance at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., this past November, the rapper cut his sixth show at the venue short after his voice became hoarse. "I can't finish the show...I can't let y'all have a show where I can't perform for you," he told the audience after asking the house crew to turn the lights on. "I'll give everyone a refund. I'll do better next time."
Katy Perry: While appearing at the 15th annual NRJ Music Awards in Cannes back in 2013, a video went viral of the singer performing "Roar." While she was singing live, event organizers admitted that a bad soundtrack was accidentally launched that took over Katy's live performance. "If you don't mind, we can restart. We had a little problem with the sound," one man shared on stage.
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images
Mariah Carey: While celebrating the start of 2017 in New York City's Times Square, the singer found herself experiencing some technical difficulties during her performance of "We Belong Together" and "Emotions." "Well, happy New Year! We can't hear, but I'll just get through the moment, okay," she told the crowd before her performance concluded.
Justin Bieber: Back in October 2016, the "Baby" singer had enough of his screaming fans during a show in Manchester. As a result, he decided to simply drop the mic and storm off stage. "I appreciate all the support, I appreciate love, I appreciate the kind things. But the screaming in these breaks has got to stop. Please and thank you," he told the crowd. "I don't think it's necessary when I'm trying to say something and you guys are screaming. I feel like I wanna connect with you." He later returned to the stage and finished his performance.
Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Ashlee Simpson Ross: While performing on Saturday Night Live in October 2014, the singer pulled off a seamless performance of her hit song "Piece of Me." When she returned to the stage for "Autobiography," however, the vocals for her previous song began playing. What came next was a dance heading to the back of the stage where she hoped to forget about such an awkward moment.
Eddie Vedder: When the Pearl Jam singer was performing "Lukin" at Wrigley Field in Chicago, the song was brought to a halt to have a fan tossed out of the venue. "Hey! Hey mister! Hey, hey, get your finger out of that woman's face motherf--ker," Eddie said. "Hey mister — all the fingers are pointing at you. Clear out, mister."
Tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 for complete coverage of the 2017 Grammys.