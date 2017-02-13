Sometimes, an artist just has to hit the pause button on their performance.

During Sunday night's 2017 Grammys, Adele found herself not completely satisfied with her George Michael tribute. As a result, she stopped the music before restarting things on the perfect note.

"I know it's live TV," she said. "I can't do it again like last year. I'm sorry for swearing and I'm sorry for starting again. Can we please start it again?"

The Grammy winner added, "I'm sorry, I can't mess this up for him. I'm sorry. I can't. I'm sorry for swearing. I'm really sorry."

As it turns out, the "Hello" singer isn't the first talented artist to give a show-stopping performance, literally! Take a look at a few more singers who stopped their gig for a variety of reasons.