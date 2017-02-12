A Tribe Called Quest wasn't going to forget about one of their most important members Sunday night.

While appearing at the 2017 Grammys, the group took to the stage for a special performance with Busta Rhymes and Anderson .Paak.

Before the gig began, however, musicians paid tribute to the late Phife Dawg.

"We, the people, are ready for this. The legendary hip-hop group that earned their first Grammys nomination 20 years ago," Solange Knowles shared with the audience. "In November, they released their new album while honoring the treasured member of their tribe Phife Dawg. "

Once A Tribe Called Quest appeared, the group also shared a message with their fans.