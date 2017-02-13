In a recent interview with Hollywood Life, CT said his son actually inspired him to return to the show for another season.

"I felt like he helped me get my life back. Coming on this show, I like to think that I did it for him and for the right reasons," he said. "Also, it became more about me and getting my life back and doing it for me."

He continued, "The main reason I came back, I know there's going to come a time where [my son] is going to see me on TV. I want him to see me as I am today, and not some punk running around with his head cut off, smashing heads, you know?"

In the exclusive video above, we also see Darrell Taylor, back for his 7th challenge, bonding with his kids prior to reentering the game. But after getting all warm and cuddly with his two cute kiddos, Darrel warns, "I gotta f--k with these rooks."

Daddy's gotta go to work, The Challenge offspring.