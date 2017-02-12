Blue Ivy Carter is having the best night ever!

Beyoncé and Jay Z's adorable daughter managed to steal the show at the 2017 Grammys in more ways than one, whether she was making fashion statements, cheering on her famous mama or mixing and mingling with music's elite.

First, let's start with her chic ensemble. The adorable 5-year-old channeled Prince in a hot pink pantsuit with a ruffled blouse reminiscent of the late music legend. She accessorized #flawlessly with a matching manicure and a shimmery clutch.

Then, there was the cute moment she shared with papa Jay. The doting dad couldn't help but plant a sweet smooch on Blue's cheek as they watched the event from the front row (because, duh).