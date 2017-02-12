Blue Ivy Carter Had the Best Time at the 2017 Grammys: Here's Why!

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Britney Spears

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Grammy Statuette Statue

Grammy Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

The Royals 309

The Royals Recap: Bow Down to King Robert!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Blue Ivy Carter, Jay Z, 2017 Grammys, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Blue Ivy Carter is having the best night ever!

Beyoncé and Jay Z's adorable daughter managed to steal the show at the 2017 Grammys in more ways than one, whether she was making fashion statements, cheering on her famous mama or mixing and mingling with music's elite.

First, let's start with her chic ensemble. The adorable 5-year-old channeled Prince in a hot pink pantsuit with a ruffled blouse reminiscent of the late music legend. She accessorized #flawlessly with a matching manicure and a shimmery clutch.

Then, there was the cute moment she shared with papa Jay. The doting dad couldn't help but plant a sweet smooch on Blue's cheek as they watched the event from the front row (because, duh).

Read

Grammy Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Blue Ivy, 2017 Grammys

When it came time for mama Bey's show-stopping performance of "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles," Blue was the proudest one in the crowd as she jumped up from her seat to cheer with a big smile on her face.

But Beyoncé wasn't the only one who brought Miss Carter to her feet. Blue seemed to be having a blast during Bruno Mars' energetic performance of "That's What I Like" as she snapped and moved her hips to the beat.

Along with dancing, Blue also had no problem socializing with her parents' famous friends. She chatted up host James Corden and gave him a high five before making a delightful cameo in his hilarious Carpool Karaoke moment with Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Derulo, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Jennifer Lopez, James Corden, Blue Ivy, Carpool Karaoke, 2017 Grammys, GIF

CBS

Watch

Grammys 2017 By The Numbers

Nick Jonas, Blue Ivy Carter, 2017 Grammys, Candids

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

Even though she didn't join in singing their rendition of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline," we should all feel lucky she decided to even make an appearance. And if that wasn't enough, she was later seen hanging out with Rihanna and meeting Nick Jonas!

If that's not a successful night, we don't know what is!

Following the 2017 Grammys on CBS, tune back in to E! for our live After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT. On Monday, Feb. 13, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. for complete Grammys coverage.

TAGS/ Blue Ivy Carter , Beyoncé , Jay Z , 2017 Grammys , Grammys , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again