Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
If Bruno Mars' smooth dance moves and silky vocals during that performance of "That's What I Like" didn't have all the women in the Staples Center swooning, they certainly were by the time he and his back-up singers were breaking things down like something out of a '90s R&B dream.
As the camera cut away from the singer's performance at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards to the celebs in the audience, nearly every lady in the crowd looked as thought they were putty in Bruno's hand.
"Can I break it down?" Bruno asked as shots of Jennifer Lopez, Faith Hill, Rihanna and Chrissy Tiegen put up no fight, instead getting down the sultry groove.
"Let's talk to the ladies for a second," he continued. "I see you ladies in your brand-new dresses, looking so beautiful. Some of you still got the tag on it, but it's cool. It's all good. You want options, I get it. What's up, girls? You don't think we'd break it down for you on live TV? You don't think we'd do that for y'all? Fellas, let's show them."
And show them he did. How there weren't panties being thrown on stage by the performance's end, we'll never know.
