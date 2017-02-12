There's no denying it: Beyoncé won the 2017 Grammy Awards.

With her twin-baring baby bump, her all-gold, regal House of Malakai ensemble, the inclusion of Blue Ivy and Tina Knowles and the pure beauty that encompassed her, Queen B's insane performance has already become the most-talked about moment of the show—and perhaps, dare we say, the history of the Grammys.

So what exactly went into putting on the chill-inducing performance? Let us break down the numbers for you below...