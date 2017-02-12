Oh, you thought that Ed Sheeran needs a band to back him up?

The pop star made his triumphant return to the Grammys stage with a performance of his new hit single "Shape of You" and dude did everything. As he slowly created each layer of the instrumental, looping them and laying them on one another, the infectious beat that's taken over radio slowly came took hold. And just like that, it was on to the singing, while also accompanying himself on the guitar. It was an impressive feat of musicality that proved Sheeran's year-long sabbatical from the game was well worth it.