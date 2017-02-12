Rihanna Is Fashionably Late to 2017 Grammys Red Carpet and Wears Daring Orange and Black Outfit

Rihanna, 2017 Grammys, Arrivals

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for FIJI Water

What time was the 2017 Grammys ceremony again?

Rihanna DGAF...and she probably doesn't need to, because she's Rihanna and she will arrive when she wants to arrive, damn it!

And she was certainly fashionably late. As guests and reporters began to head inside the ceremony in Staples Center, the singer made quite an entrance on the red carpet in a daring Armani Privé outfit—a bright sparkling orange halter top that drew attention to her her under-breast tattoos, paired with a full black ruffled silk organza skirt.

She also showcased her newly dyed dark red hair, previously seen the day before at Jay Z's Roc Nation Pre-2017 Grammys brunch at Owlwood Estate in Los Angeles.

Rihanna had also arrived late to the 2015 Grammys.

At the 2017 ceremony, the singer was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Record of the Year for her single "Work," featuring Drake. She and the rapper, who is on tour, lost to Twenty One Pilots for "Stressed Out." Rihanna was also nominated for Best R&B Performance for "Needed Me."

