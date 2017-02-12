What time was the 2017 Grammys ceremony again?

Rihanna DGAF...and she probably doesn't need to, because she's Rihanna and she will arrive when she wants to arrive, damn it!

And she was certainly fashionably late. As guests and reporters began to head inside the ceremony in Staples Center, the singer made quite an entrance on the red carpet in a daring Armani Privé outfit—a bright sparkling orange halter top that drew attention to her her under-breast tattoos, paired with a full black ruffled silk organza skirt.

She also showcased her newly dyed dark red hair, previously seen the day before at Jay Z's Roc Nation Pre-2017 Grammys brunch at Owlwood Estate in Los Angeles.