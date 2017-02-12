E!
What is in those pills from Ibiza?!
When Mike Posner and Blackbear hit the red carpet at the 2017 Grammys, they clearly intended to draw some attention to themselves with their matching lime green hair, a la Jared Leto's Joker in last year's Suicide Squad. Naturally, we were expecting things to get a little weird.
What we weren't expecting—and what Giuliana Rancic certainly wasn't expecting—was the most awkward secondhand non-marriage proposal we've ever had to cringe our way through.
Posner, whose "I Took a Pill in Ibiza" is nominated tonight for Song of the Year, began whispering into Blackbear's ear as Giuliana began the interview. She then asked the obvious question: "What are you guys talking about?"
"We're talking about you right now," Blackbear explained, and when Giuliana asked if it was OK, Mike Posner via Blackbear said, "It was not OK."
"He said that you're very beautiful and he wants to marry you," Blackbear said for Mike Posner, but that wasn't a correct translation of the also English words that Posner had just audibly said. "Oh, he hopes you're not married."
Giuliana, who has been married to Bill Rancic since 2007, did her best to get the interview back on track by bringing up Posner's nominated hit, "I Took a Pill in Ibiza."
"Do you always have it stuck in your head, because I feel like that is the catchiest song ever," she asked, and Blackbear dutifully leaned in to find out what Mike had to say.
"Song of the year next year is stuck in his head already," Blackbear said. The duo, who perform together under the name Mansionz, refused to give us any more info other than miming a head explosion, but Blackbear did express his and Mike Posner's thanks before they both made an M with their fingers and Rancic threw it over to Ryan Seacrest, leaving the Jokers behind.
We don't really know who they were thanking or what they were thanking them for, or what any of that was about, or whether we made it all up in our head in the first place. If it was real, we'd like to express our own thanks to Mike Posner and Blackbear for just existing, because it's not every day you get to watch two men with green hair stumble through a botched non-proposal to a married woman.
