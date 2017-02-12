Rihanna put in a lot of work, work, work, work, work, work—but will all that hard work pay off?

"Work," featuring Drake, is nominated for Record of the Year at the 2017 Grammys. The song faces stiff competition, as Adele's "Hello," Beyoncé's "Formation," Lukas Graham's "7 Years," and Twenty One Pilots' "Stressed Out" are also in the running. Rihanna and Drake's duet is also up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with The Chainsmokers and Halsey's "Closer," Lukas Graham's "7 Years," Sia and Sean Paul's "Cheap Thrills" and Twenty One Pilots' "Stressed Out."