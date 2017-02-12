EXCLUSIVE!

John Legend Hilariously Compares Chrissy Teigen to a "Toddler" at Grammys 2017 After Her "Fun Dip Incident"

John Legend just called out Chrissy Teigen!

The couple stopped by E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the Grammy Awards 2017 and dished to host Ryan Seacrest about Chrissy's recent "Fun Dip incident" which caused her fingers to turn green just hours before the award show.

"I had a Fun Dip incident and I ate them with my fingers," Chrissy explained. "I know you're supposed to use the stick, but I used the stick as an appetizer."

Chrissy tried to explain herself, but John couldn't help but call out her eating style.

"She uh...eats like a toddler," John laughed.

Chrissy then showed off the remaining green Fun Dip on her hands.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2017 Grammys, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

After discussing Chrissy's Fun Dip incident, John dished on his upcoming performance at the Oscars. See what he had to say about his La La Land co-stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling not performing with him at the award show in the video above!

Following the 2017 Grammys on CBS, tune back in to E! for our live After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT. On Monday, Feb. 13, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. for complete Grammys coverage.

