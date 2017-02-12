CeeLo Green is back and he's....gold!

On Sunday, he made a surprise appearance on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammys while decked in gold from head to toe—he sported a golden full-length tunic and a golden mask.

He arrived on a motorcycle with a group bikers. He walked the red carpet, posed for photos and mugged the E! News camera for a bit before speeding off in a yes, a Batmobile. But not before flipping the bird. Twice.

Naturally, the Internet was full of jokes.