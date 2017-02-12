Sometimes you have to make sacrifices for your art, and sometimes those sacrifices are your hairdo, because it makes you look too much like Justin Bieber.
Halsey hit the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards tonight and revealed to Giuliana Rancic that for her duet with Justin Bieber on "The Feeling," she had to make a couple changes.
"I had to change my hair because we looked too much alike while we were filming," she says of the music video. "I look just like him. If you catch me in the right light, I look a little bit like Bieber, especially from the back. So that was a little complicated, but we made it work."
Halsey, along with Bieber and the rest of his team, is nominated for Album of the Year tonight for Purpose. She's also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance as a feature on The Chainsmokers' "Closer."
When nominations were announced back in December, Halsey wasn't even aware that any of her work was eligible.
"I didn't even realize that we could potentially have gotten a nomination, so I was just checking out what my friends were getting," she says of how she found out about the nominations. "I was eating, like, pretzel chips and all of a sudden I see our name, and everyone's texting me and texting me, and I was like, I'm in a dream! This can't be real."
The singer decided to pay a little homage to '90s R&B on the carpet tonight with a Christian Wijnants tracksuit-inspired look.
"I didn't want to wear a dress, so I figured, why not hit it with a silk number?" she says. "It's a little TLC, a little Aaliyah, kinda '90s R&B. I wanted to do something that was really sexy and androgynous."
Following the 2017 Grammys on CBS, tune back in to E! for our live After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT. On Monday, Feb. 13, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. for complete Grammys coverage.