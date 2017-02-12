Laverne Cox went all out for her first Grammys. The Doubt and Orange Is the New Black star is presenting at the 2017 Grammys, the first time she's attended the music award show, and for the occasion she stepped out with some daring makeup and a dress that revealed a lot of Laverne.

"This is my first Grammys and Beyoncé's here and she's pregnant and I'm presenting," Cox gushed to E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet.

Cox stepped onto the red carpet with a "snatch back ponytail," dramatic eye makeup and a leather dress with some choice cut outs.