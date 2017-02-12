Laverne Cox went all out for her first Grammys. The Doubt and Orange Is the New Black star is presenting at the 2017 Grammys, the first time she's attended the music award show, and for the occasion she stepped out with some daring makeup and a dress that revealed a lot of Laverne.
"This is my first Grammys and Beyoncé's here and she's pregnant and I'm presenting," Cox gushed to E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet.
Cox stepped onto the red carpet with a "snatch back ponytail," dramatic eye makeup and a leather dress with some choice cut outs.
"This is my skin, by the way, this is not mesh," she said, stroking her dress. "This is all Laverne."
"I feel really good," she said. And for a reason, Cox may meet her idol, Beyoncé, for the first time. The two are seated next to each other and there's a chance their paths could cross.
"I was thinking about the very idea of possibly finally meeting her tonight in my living and I started crying uncontrollably," Cox said, adding she's been a fan since the Destiny's Child days. "She's inspired so many of my looks."
In fact, when Cox was making Fox's Rocky Horror Picture Show she said thinking about how hard Beyoncé dances made her want to do better.
"For 20 years it's been Beyoncé," she said.
Cox even performed a Beyoncé song on Lip Sync Battle and received flowers from the Lemonade singer. "I was literally in that pose, shocked, for 10 minutes. I could not say anything…After about 10 minutes I just started crying," she said.
Stay tuned to Cox's Instagram to see if that dream comes true…
