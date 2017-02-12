Don't get "Jealous" nominees, but Nick Jonas may be rooting a bit more for a certain singer this weekend.
Before enjoying music's biggest night at the 2017 Grammys, Nick appeared on the red carpet rocking Balmain from head-to-toe.
At the same time, he couldn't help but send his support to a few nominees.
"I saw Demi yesterday and she's performing tonight as well," he shared on Live From the Red Carpet with Ryan Seacrest. "I know she's going to kill it so I'm rooting for her."
One day before the big show, Nick and Demi were spotted at ROC Nation's Pre-Grammy brunch. During the event, the pair posed for photos and hung out with famous guests including Jay Z, Kelly Rowland, DNCE and more.
"Proud of this girl," Nick shared on Instagram with Demi by his side. "Grammy nominated and about to absolutely blow people's minds again this year with her performance. #safehouse."
After Nick presents one of the biggest awards of the evening, he's back to another huge stage Tuesday evening.
The 24-year-old is set to participate in Stayin' Alive, a GRAMMY Salute to the Music of The Bee Gees. It's a great fit for an artist who grew up listening to the band.
"Our dad raised us on The Bee Gees and we're actually flying mom and dad out," Nick explained. "My dad's birthday is tomorrow then for Valentine's Day, it will be a good night."
And before you ask about Nick's plans on that romantic day, we've got you covered.
"Just singing some Bee Gees songs," he shared. "I'll be fifth wheeling."
