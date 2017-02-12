Don't get "Jealous" nominees, but Nick Jonas may be rooting a bit more for a certain singer this weekend.

Before enjoying music's biggest night at the 2017 Grammys, Nick appeared on the red carpet rocking Balmain from head-to-toe.

At the same time, he couldn't help but send his support to a few nominees.

"I saw Demi yesterday and she's performing tonight as well," he shared on Live From the Red Carpet with Ryan Seacrest. "I know she's going to kill it so I'm rooting for her."

One day before the big show, Nick and Demi were spotted at ROC Nation's Pre-Grammy brunch. During the event, the pair posed for photos and hung out with famous guests including Jay Z, Kelly Rowland, DNCE and more.