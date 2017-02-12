Warning: Demi Lovato is getting a little NSFW at the 2017 Grammys.

OK, not really, but Lovato did admit to possibly dropping an F-bomb because of the awards show. Up for her first Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for her fifth album, Confident, Lovato admitted her initial reaction to the nomination was NSFW. "Um, I can't say it on TV! But it was shut the [blank] up," Lovato told E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet. "That was the first thing that went through my mind."

Making the nomination even more meaningful for Lovato? How personal Confident was for her. "When I was making the album, I wanted it to be something that sounded older and embraced all that I've been through and I feel like I accomplished that with this album."