Is Kelsea Ballerini pumped for her very first Grammys? Yeah, boy!

Sunday night is a big night for the country singer who is nominated for Best New Artist and preparing to perform on music's biggest stage.

But while appearing on Live From the Red Carpet before the show, Kelsea couldn't help but share how grateful she felt for the opportunity.

"I'm so anxious, but I perform 45 minutes into the show so I can be anxious, do it and then fan girl over Beyoncé all night," she told Giuliana Rancic while wearing an Ines Di Santo dress. "And I brought my mom. I think she's kind of chilling."

Another special someone supporting the "Peter Pan" singer is her new fiancé Morgan Evans. This past Christmas, the couple announced they were engaged in a heartfelt Instagram post.