Chance the Rapper just took home the first honor of the night at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards and broke a lengthy dry spell in the process!

The Chicago native was awarded the coveted Best New Artist award from presenter Jennifer Lopez, making him the first black hip-hop artist to win the award in nearly 20 years. The last time the award went to someone from the genre was Lauryn Hill way back in 1999.

During his acceptance speech, Chance made a point to thank the two men on stage with him who have helped him remain independent of a major label since embarking on his career in 2012.

"I want to thank God for putting amazing people in my life, like Pete and Pat, who have carried me since 2012," he said. "I know a lot of times I talk about my independence and people think it has something to do with..."