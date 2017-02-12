Chance the Rapper just took home the first honor of the night at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards and broke a lengthy dry spell in the process!
The Chicago native was awarded the coveted Best New Artist award from presenter Jennifer Lopez, making him the first black hip-hop artist to win the award in nearly 20 years. The last time the award went to someone from the genre was Lauryn Hill way back in 1999.
During his acceptance speech, Chance made a point to thank the two men on stage with him who have helped him remain independent of a major label since embarking on his career in 2012.
"I want to thank God for putting amazing people in my life, like Pete and Pat, who have carried me since 2012," he said. "I know a lot of times I talk about my independence and people think it has something to do with..."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Then he found himself rudely interrupted by the send-off music, but he didn't pay it any mind. "Oh, I'm going to talk," he said. "You all can play the music if you want."
"I know people think that independence means you do it by yourself," he continued, "but independence means freedom. I do it with these folks right here. Glory be to God! I claim the victory in the name of the lord! Let's go!"
In taking home the award, Chance beat out Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers and Anderson .Paak. He's nominated for six other awards tonight, including Best Rap Album for his third mix tape, Coloring Book. During the Grammys pre-show, the rapper was also rewarded Best Rap Performance for his track "No Problem," which features 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne.
Did the right artist take home the coveted title? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
Following the 2017 Grammys on CBS, tune back in to E! for our live After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT. On Monday, Feb. 13, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. for complete Grammys coverage.