Paris Jackson is just like many of us...when it comes toBeyoncé, that is.

The 18-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson was in grade school when she made her Grammys debut in 2010, when she and her older brother Prince Michael accepted a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of their father. They attended the show with their little brother Blanket.

"I was really nervous and I made eye contact with Beyoncé who was like in the first row and I like almost peed myself, I was so excited and then I like couldn't think of what to say," she told E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammys Sunday. "But that was like my main focus."