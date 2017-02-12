Why can't every star get on Nick Jonas' level?

Before arriving on the red carpet and presenting at the 2017 Grammys, the "Jealous" singer gave fans a glimpse into how he was preparing. As it turns out, Nick is just chilling in his boxers and Louis Vuitton shirt.

"Quiet before the storm... #grammys," he wrote on Instagram while inside his hotel room across from the Staples Center.

Nick is just one of the many stars gearing up for music's biggest night. But before an evening of unforgettable performances kick off, these musicians are trying to look their absolute best.

We compiled the best pictures from Instagam and Twitter that feature your favorite attendees getting ready for the Grammys. See how they look red carpet ready in our gallery updating throughout the evening below.