2017 Grammy Awards: Everything You Haven't Seen on TV

And we're off to the races!
The 2017 Grammy Awards is well underway inside downtown Los Angeles' Staples Center, and from the flawless fashion seen on the red carpet to the show-stopping performances and every surprise courtesy of host James Corden in between, this might just be the music biz's biggest night yet.
But with more than 80 coveted accolades up for grabs, it's no surprise the cameras can't broadcast all the Grammys action live as it goes down. Lucky for music lovers and pop culture fanatics everywhere, E! News has an all-access, backstage pass to the 59th Annual Grammy Awards and we're inviting you as a our plus one! (Don't act too excited, OK?!)
Read on for everything you might have missed, but totally need to know, from inside the 2017 Grammy Awards:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Date Night Done Right: If Bruno Mars' smooth as silk dance moves made you melt, you're not alone. Rashida Jones and her male date flaunted a little PDA by way of dancing and cuddling throughout his sensual rendition of "That's What I Like."
Can I Get Your Digits?: Chance The Rapper was spotted mixing and mingling with Rihanna in the front row, and the pair might have even exchanged numbers! We are so here for this musical collaboration, if you know, that's what they were dishing about.
Hey, Mama!: While Beyoncégraced the Grammys stage with yet another perfect performance, Blue Ivy Carter danced and clapped her way through the first song before opting to take in the rest of the medley on dad Jay Z's lap. The father-daughter duo beamed with pride as they cheered on the expectant mother, and gave Queen Bey a standing ovation. Bravo, Blue!
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Like Father, Like Son: Rapper French Montana brought his 8-year-old son Kruz Kharbouch as his Grammys date, and in what could be the cutest behind-the-scenes moment thus far, was seen lovingly guiding his No. 1 fan through the crowd gathered in the lobby. Aww!
Three Cheers for Chance The Rapper: The 2017 Grammy Awards' Best New Artist winner has one special supporter in none other than Katy Perry, who jumped to her feet when they announced his win over nominees The Chainsmokers, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Anderson .Paak.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
No Pants Dance: One of music's biggest stars that loved Twenty One Pilots accepting their Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award sans pants? Jennifer Lopez, of course! The "Ain't Your Mama" singer was seen giggling her way through the acceptance speech with joy.
Covert Entrance: During Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban's duet, Rihanna was escorted to her seat in the front row. She skipped the small talk with neighbors and instead intently watched the country music duo's performance. Talk about nailing a fashionably late arrival!
All Eyes on Adele: Shortly after walking the red carpet in a stunning olive green grown, the five-time nominee changed into a shimmering red and black number to kick off the show with a moving rendition of "Hello." As the curtain rose and the lights dimmed, the entire audience erupted into anticipatory applause. She was helped off the podium and guided toward the back, where she embraced a few friends before heading backstage.
