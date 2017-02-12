Congratulations, Adele!

The British superstar has yet another reason to celebrate at the 2017 Grammy Awards because she just won Album of the Year for her third studio album, 25. She officially makes history as the only artist in Grammys history to sweep the Album, Record and Song of the Year twice.

Adele, who brought the entire Staples Center to its feet after a stunning performance dedicated to late music icon George Michael, beat out Beyoncé(Lemonade), Drake(Views), Justin Bieber (Purpose) and Sturgill Simpson (A Sailor's Guide to the Earth).

During her acceptance speech, the "Hello" songstress—looking gorgeous in the forest green-colored gown she rocked on the red carpet—opened up about motherhood and gushed about who else? Queen Bey.

"It took an army to make me strong and willing again to do it," Adele shared, breaking down in tears. "Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Five years ago when I was last here, I also was pregnant and I didn't know and I was awarded that shortly after... In my pregnancy and through becoming a mother I lost apart of myself. I struggled, and I still do struggle being a mom. It's really hard."