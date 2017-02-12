Talk about bringing a little bit of country and rock 'n' roll to the 2017 Grammys stage.

Country music fans rejoiced Sunday night when Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban joined forces together and performed "The Fighter" inside the Staples Center.

Within seconds of John Travolta's introduction, the dynamic duo proved why they are some of the biggest (and most successful) names in the genre.

The hit single, available now on iTunes, is featured on Keith's album titled Ripcord.

Before the night even began, Keith expressed his excitement about working with the American Idol winner.