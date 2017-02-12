Meghan Markle has returned to Instagram.

The Suits actress went under the radar on social media for a little more than two months, but returned Sunday with a black-and-white photo that showed her Charlotte Olympia cat flats-clad feet standing in front of a positive message. "Sending good vibes - always in all ways #nobadenergy #bethechange," she captioned the picture.

Markle has been trying to remain low key ever since her relationship with Prince Harry went public, but these two can't avoid the public eye for long. The couple was spotted heading into West London's Soho House last week.