Meghan Markle has returned to Instagram.
The Suits actress went under the radar on social media for a little more than two months, but returned Sunday with a black-and-white photo that showed her Charlotte Olympia cat flats-clad feet standing in front of a positive message. "Sending good vibes - always in all ways #nobadenergy #bethechange," she captioned the picture.
Markle has been trying to remain low key ever since her relationship with Prince Harry went public, but these two can't avoid the public eye for long. The couple was spotted heading into West London's Soho House last week.
Just last month, a source opened up to E! News about the couple's relationship, which already has included several trips to different countries. While they aren't photographed on a regular basis, many close to Prince Harry assure fans that it's the real deal and wouldn't be surprised if they got engaged.
"Harry is truly in love," our insider explained. "They're very serious."
One of their more meaningful trips took place over New Year's when they traveled to Norway for a private vacation. During their getaway, the couple tried to see the Northern Lights while also enjoying whale-watching and sunsets in the snow.
"Harry is more serious [about Meghan] then he ever has been about a woman before," a source previously shared with E! News. "It wouldn't surprise me if he's already thinking about engagement just because that's where his head goes."