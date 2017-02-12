Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Gone, but certainly never forgotten. And how could we, with a performance as flashy as that?!
Prince's presence was definitely felt during the 2017 Grammy Awards, as Bruno Mars and The Time took the Staples Center stage to perform a medley of the late music icon's greatest hits.
The Time, who worked closely with the legendary pop artist during his heyday, kicked off the funk with electrifying performances of Prince's "Jungle Love" and "The Bird" on Sunday evening.
Mars, who The Recording Academy announced would perform in mid-January, brought the house down with his own rendition of "Let's Go Crazy." He channeled Prince's signature style in a purple sequined suit, ruffled white blouse and black eyeliner.
Prince's unexpected passing rocked the music world when he died suddenly from an opioid overdose on April 21, 2016, at his famous Paisley Park home at the age of 57.
The Grammy Awards is synonymous with Prince's lasting legacy, as he received seven awards and more than 30 nominations across his decades-spanning career. This year, he received a posthumous nomination for Hit N Run Phase Two in the Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical category.
Ahead of their tribute performance, The Time teased in a pre-Grammys interview they would "rip it up" and make it "funky, nasty."
"Prince is living through all of us," Jimmy Jam explained, adding, "There's not a day that goes by that his influence on us isn't out there. So this is for him. Our performance is something we know he would enjoy and we know he's going to have a good time because he's going to have a good time. That's just a reminder about how important he is in everybody's life, but certainly in our lives."
Since his death, fellow musicians including Stevie Wonder, Madonna, Sheila E., Erykah Baduh, The Roots, Maxwell, Janelle Monáeand Jennifer Hudson have all dedicated emotional performances to Prince at various award shows across the past year.
Also at the 2017 Grammys, Blue Ivy Carter channeled the Purple Rain star's signature style in a hot pink pant suit and ruffled blouse.
