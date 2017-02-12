Katy Perry brought the "Rhythm" to the 2017 Grammys. The pop star performed her new single, "Chained to the Rhythm," at the award show broadcast on CBS. Quite the stage for a song released just two days before music's biggest night.
"Chained to the Rhythm" was written by Perry, Sia, Max Martin, Ali Payami and Skip Marley. Marley performed the song with Perry. The two were introduced by Little Big Town who sang a version of Perry's hit song "Teenage Dream."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
A nod to the lyrics, Perry stepped out wearing rose-colored glasses and a white suit with an arm-band that said "persist." A white picket fence grew around Perry as she sang and moved around the stage with imagery of the sky on the white house and picket fence. She ended the song with an image of the Constitution of the United States and said "No hate!" while holding hands with Marley.
Perry's been nominated for 13 Grammys over the course of her career, most recently in 2015 with Prism and "Dark Horse."
On the 2017 Grammys red carpet, Perry told Ryan Seacrest there's been a gap since she last released new music for a reason.
"It's called taking care of your mental health," Perry said. In her Tom Ford dress, she said the hiatus was "fantastic," and joked she hasn't shaved her head yet. Expect some new edge on her upcoming album, as well as the music you've come to know from Perry.
"I'm so proud of it. I think it's definitely a new era for me. I call it an era of purposeful pop,"
