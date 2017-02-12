Katy Perry brought the "Rhythm" to the 2017 Grammys. The pop star performed her new single, "Chained to the Rhythm," at the award show broadcast on CBS. Quite the stage for a song released just two days before music's biggest night.

"Chained to the Rhythm" was written by Perry, Sia, Max Martin, Ali Payami and Skip Marley. Marley performed the song with Perry. The two were introduced by Little Big Town who sang a version of Perry's hit song "Teenage Dream."