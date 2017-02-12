She had them at "Hello." Adele opened the 2017 Grammys by performing her first single from her Grammy-nominated album 25. She switched out of her emerald green gown for a black and red sparkly number and let her hair down—literally and figuratively.

"Hello," written by Adele and Greg Kurstin, was originally released in October 2015 and topped the charts almost instantly. The music video, which costarred Tristan Wilds and Adele, broke a record of Vevo when it had more than 27.7 million viewers with 24 hours of release. Taylor Swift previously held the record for "Bad Blood."