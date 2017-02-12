She had them at "Hello." Adele opened the 2017 Grammys by performing her first single from her Grammy-nominated album 25. She switched out of her emerald green gown for a black and red sparkly number and let her hair down—literally and figuratively.
"Hello," written by Adele and Greg Kurstin, was originally released in October 2015 and topped the charts almost instantly. The music video, which costarred Tristan Wilds and Adele, broke a record of Vevo when it had more than 27.7 million viewers with 24 hours of release. Taylor Swift previously held the record for "Bad Blood."
The song was nominated for Song of Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year at the 2017 Grammys, winning Best Solo Pop Performance. Adele is up for a total of five Grammys this year, already taking home two by the start of the show. She's taken home 10 Grammys over the course of her career before the 2017 ceremony.
Like her concerts, Adele was solo on stage belting out "Hello" with her face beamed onto the big screen in black and white. She had fun with her facial expressions while singing, "It's so typical of me to talk about myself. I'm sorry," and smiling with a bit of an eye roll. No special guests here, no mash-ups. Classic Adele.
"Hello baby," she said waving at the camera when she wrapped up.
Predictably, the internet (and the room—she got a standing ovation) loved Adele's performance. "AAAADDDDEEEEEELLLLLEEEE!!!!!" is what Bette Midler tweeted. Hey, she has the Divine Miss M's seal of approval. Does it get any higher than that?
